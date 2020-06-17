Covid-19: Four healthcare workers among North’s fatalities

Four of the Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland were in healthcare or care-related occupations, new figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) have disclosed.

Nisra in new statistics published on Wednesday reported that there were 764 coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland in the period from the start of March to the end of May.

Of those deaths of 86 were of those in the 20-69 working age population. And of these 86, four of the deaths were of health or care workers, said Nisra.

Nisra reported that the 764 deaths accounted for 17.2 per cent of all deaths in Northern Ireland from March 1st to May 31st this year.

The death rate among men was “significantly higher” than the rate among women. Nisra said that the age-standardised mortality rates for men were 60.4 deaths per 100,000 while the rate for women was 40.4.

Most of the deaths – 678 – were in the 69 plus age group. The youngest person to die from coronavirus was in the 30-34 age group.

The highest death rate was in urban areas (59 per 100,000) which compared with 37.7 deaths in mixed urban-rural areas and 30.4 deaths in rural locations.

In the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland the death rate was 60.5 per 100,000 of the population and this compared with a general rate of 48.2 deaths per 100,000 and a rate of 49.1 for the least deprived areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported one more coronavirus death in Northern Ireland in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday afternoon, taking its total number of deaths to 543. Most of its recorded deaths relate to hospital fatalities whereas the Nisra figures include hospital, care home, hospice and deaths at residential addresses.

Eight more people were reported as testing positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,862. So far 67,714 people have been tested for the virus in the North.

The health department separately reported that the admission rate for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the 10 per cent most deprived areas (581 admissions per 100,000 population) was almost double the rate in the 10 per cent least deprived areas (317 admissions per 100,000 population).

“While deprivation was found to be an important factor of the likelihood of admission, age was found to have a greater impact,” it added.

The department said that the infection rate in the 10 per cent most deprived areas (379 cases per 100,000 population) was one-fifth higher than the rate in the 10 per cent least deprived areas (317 cases per 100,000 population) and two-fifths higher than the Northern Ireland average (272 cases per 100,000 population).

The infection rate among females (308 cases per 100,000 population) was one-third higher than males (234 cases per 100,000 population).

Of those testing positive for the virus, more than one-quarter (27 per cent) were admitted to hospital for treatment, with males (39 per cent) being twice as likely to be admitted as females (19 per cent), and those in the 10 per cent most deprived areas were 37 per cent more likely to be admitted than those in the 10 per cent least deprived areas.

Nisra in its report said the Belfast local government area had the highest rate of deaths – 81.1 per 100,000 – while Fermanagh and Omagh council had the lowest – 16.2 per 100,000.

In Britain some of the figures have been analysed to try to explain why people from the black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups appear to be disproportionately hit by Covid-19.

Nisra however indicated it did not have sufficient figures to analyse in order to address this issue. Nine out of 10 of the deaths were of people born in Northern Ireland. Most of the other deaths were of people from Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

In terms of the 86 occupational groups Nisra reported on, 40.7 per cent of deaths were in the skilled trades, elementary occupations or process, plant and machine operative occupational groups; 29.1 per cent in the no-occupation, unemployed, permanently sick and homemaker group; 19.8 per cent in the professionals, managers, directors, technical, administrative and secretarial occupations; and 10.5 per cent in the caring, leisure, sales and customer services sector.

In compiling its latest report Nisra used age-standardised mortality rates, “adjusted” rates that take into account underlying differences in population. It said that such “standardisation” was important as differences in population structure between regions can strongly affect the numbers of deaths. For example, an area with an older population will have higher numbers of deaths.

Nisra explained: “Age standardised mortality rates therefore allow for differences in the age structure of populations and allow valid comparisons to be made between geographical areas, the sexes and over time.”