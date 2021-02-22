Covid-19: Four fatalities in the North and 187 more infections

Four more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Monday.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 2,036. One previously reported death was removed following validation of data.

An additional 187 people tested positive for coronavirus. In the last seven days a total of 2,079 positive cases have been confirmed, a figure only slightly lower than the previous seven days, when 2,103 people tested positive.

Across Northern Ireland the average number of positive tests per 100,000 people over the last seven days is 110.5.

In the North’s hospitals 386 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment, with 51 in intensive care.