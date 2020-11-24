Covid-19: Eleven deaths reported in North as case numbers fall sharply

Eleven more deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but the number of daily cases has fallen significantly week on week.

The North’s Department of Health said the 11 deaths had lifted to death toll since the pandemic began to 947.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours has dropped to 79, bringing the total number recorded to 50,143. There were 549 confirmed cases on the same day last week.

Hospital bed occupancy remains high at 99 per cent, according to the department, with 445 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19. There are 37 patients with the disease in intensive care, with 29 people on ventilators.

The overall seven-day Covid-19 incidence figure for Northern Ireland is down to 130 cases per 100,000 of population. A week ago it stood at 198 cases per 100,000.

