Covid-19: Doctors call for ‘utterly meaningless’ daily figures to be dropped

A number of doctors have called for an end to the daily Covid-19 figures, describing them as a “self-perpetuating cycle of misery”.

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail, former president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), said the daily announcement is “causing huge anxiety” and is “utterly meaningless”.

Dr O Tuathail added no European country makes daily announcements anymore about Covid-19 numbers.

He recommended the daily briefing be changed to a comprehensive weekly briefing.

Daily figures are unnecessary because they oscillate up and down, he said, adding the weekly trend is what is important.

Reported cases of of Covid-19 have been swinging in recent days with 51 on Sunday followed by 214 cases on Monday and 89 on Tuesday.

Dr O Tuathail said Covid-19 is likely to be around for two to four years and that releasing daily figures is leading to people becoming “obsessed” with the figures to the detriment of the rest of their lives.

“I have seen as a GP that there is so much information being thrown at people that they don’t know where to go,” he said.

“We are running the risk that we will overwhelm people so much that they just don’t care anymore. We are going to have to live with this so we have to stop letting it take over our lives in its entirety,” he said.

“Moving from a daily to a weekly announcement would help with people’s anxiety. People know that Covid is around. They know that cases are climbing. My phone lights up every single day at 6pm. That causes anxiety.”

Dr O’Tuathail tweeted his support for Ciara Kelly, the presenter of Newstalk’s Breakfast Show, when she said it was time for a fresh look at how Covid-19 figures are presented.

Dr Kelly, who is a medical doctor and has had Covid-19, said the virus has to be viewed in the context there was just four deaths from it in August. More people had died from suicide, in traffic crashes and from various diseases that had gone unreported, she said.

“We are getting this wrong. We are frightening people, and the narrative around Covid-19 needs to move on. We need to look at how we are reporting Covid. There isn’t a justification for it [the current reporting].”

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, the vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), also called for the daily Covid-19 announcement to be dropped.

Speaking in a personal capacity, she said the daily numbers are “anxiety-provoking for people”, especially when some days have a lot more numbers than other days.

“People get this brush of fear. What matters is looking at the matter over time. How is this Monday compared to the Monday before?

“I think it would be much better for us to be getting the data on a weekly basis, and it might just bring some of the anxiety about it down,” Dr Colleran said.

“Personally I think not getting daily numbers would be a good thing. NPHET [the National Public Health Emergency Team] will be making their recommendations about what we should do based on the overall trends and not on one single day.”

She said daily figures are a distraction and the focus should be on keeping community transmission down.