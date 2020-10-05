Covid-19: Coalition leaders to meet Holohan to discuss NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation

The three coalition party leaders are to meet the chief medical officer on Monday to discuss a recommendaton from public health officials that the State should move to an effective national lockdown for four weeks in an attempt to get Covid-19 numbers under control.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Sunday recommended that the whole country be moved to the highest level of restrictions in the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap amid concern over the spread of the disease and rising numbers in hospitals.

Level 5 would see a ban on all household visits and social or family gatherings, and only essential retail shops would be permitted to open. People would be advised to stay at home except for exercise within 5km of their home.

Only six people would be permitted to attend funerals and weddings. Unlike the previous lockdown announced last March, schools, creches, and higher education institutions would remain open, with additional protective measures.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes would move to offer takeaway services only, with no organised outdoor gatherings or sporting events to take place.

Dr Tony Holohan chaired the meeting as chief medical officer for the first time in several months, returning after taking time away from the role for family reasons.

He is expected to reiterate the rationale behind NPHET’s recommendation - which took the political system by surprise - in the meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. The meeting is expected to take place at noon.

Restriction impact

HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted on Monday morning that there was obvious concern about Covid-19 trends and figures.

“But we also know the impacts of severe and regular restrictions in society on the public health, wellbeing, mental health and the economy. Level 5 recommendation to Government has to be considered in this context too,” he said.

Any decision to move the country to Level 5 must be made by the Cabinet. It is anticipated that some Ministers will push back against the proposal and seek clarity on the reasons behind it.

A Cabinet meeting may be convened following the meeting between Dr Holohan and the coalition leaders. Any decision may first be discussed by the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19, or a group of senior civil servants appointed to consider NPHET advice, before a full Cabinet meeting takes place.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said he doubted “many of us got a night’s sleep” after news of NPHET’s recommendation emerged late on Sunday.

“So many worries & questions on people’s minds. Leaks & speculation don’t help. Today needs to bring clarity. Until then let’s focus on what we can control & what we can do - keep distance, reduce contacts, wear face coverings,” he tweeted.

‘Political question’

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said the Covid-19 response was a “political question that should be answered by weighing up the current and future threat posed by Covid against the current and future threat posed by the restrictions.”

“We can’t answer that question by only considering Covid,” he tweeted on Monday.

At present Dublin and Donegal are on Level 3 restrictions, with additional measures restricting pubs and restaurants to outdoor seating only in the capital. The rest of the country is on Level 2.

In the past month the five-day average of cases - one key metric tracked by NPHET - has gone from 99 a day to 463.

The national incidence rate of the virus has trebled from 31 cases per 100,000 in 14 days to 108.9 per 100,000. Dublin’s incidence rate has hit 172.8 cases per 100,000, with Donegal seeing 189 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days.

Another trend that has added to public health officials’ concern is the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 admissions to hospital, and intensive care.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased from 40 to 141 in the last month, with 21 patients now in intensive care units.

Prof Anthony Staines, a Dublin City University academic and public health expert, said it was clear “Covid-19 is out of control and is rising across the whole country.”

“That’s been clear for some time, but whether we should be starting with Level 5 is a different question,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“I think the public is much less concerned about this than some elements within the business community and at least one element within the Cabinet, we’re going to need to do something because the number of cases is rising steadily, the number of admissions is rising steadily.”

Prof Staines was among a group of academics who previously argued for a Covid-19 strategy of total elimination before the previous national lockdown was eased, coupled with strict quarantine measures for arrivals into the country.

“We nearly brought this under control in June, we didn’t, we could have brought this down and stopped it in June, we didn’t, it’s time to rethink and learn the message from June,” he said.