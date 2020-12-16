Covid-19: Challenges facing Ireland’s vaccine roll out ‘unparalleled’

The challenge of rolling out a Covid-19 vaccination programme is “unparalleled” either in Ireland or around the world, due to the “scale, complexity and desire for speed” involved, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

In his opening statement, the chair of the Covid-19 vaccination taskforce, Prof Brian MacCraith, told Oireachtas health committee that the team set up to plan the rollout will be kept on and will play an “ongoing role” in overseeing and monitoring the implementation of the vaccination programme.

“Successful roll out of the vaccination programme is dependent upon careful and precise coordination,” he said, between state agencies, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and a wide range of advisory, regulatory and other actors spanning both private and public sector bodies.

The taskforce will ensure that the rollout is “coordinated within a single integrated work programme”, Prof MacCraith said in his opening statement, “and it will play an ongoing role in the oversight and monitoring of programme implementation” with input from the wide cast of bodies represented on it – from government Departments, to the HSE and the Defence Forces.

He said that due to the range of actors involved and the “level of responsiveness that will be required” as the programme progresses “there will be a need to augment and support existing arrangements”.

He outlined the complex arrangements, which govern planning for the rollout, with different roles being played by the Department of Health, the HSE, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and units of the HSE such as the National Immunisation Office and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The Health Products Regulatory Authority and the National Public Health Emergency Team also are involved, the committee was told

The challenge of devising and implementing a vaccination programme “of this scale, complexity and desire for speed is unparalleled here and around the world,” Prof MacCraith said.

The taskforce has been structured into seven different workstreams, each with a senior responsible officer, who combine with him and a programme director to form a working group, which ultimately reports to the Government. Activity is “well advanced” across each of the workstreams.

The taskforce, which is set to meet again on Wednesday afternoon, has drawn up a strategy document and an implementation plan, which will change over time “as required to serve the overall goals of the programme”.

Prof Karina Butler, chair of the NIAC, told the committee a redress scheme for those who have adverse reactions to the vaccines would be developed.

“A further challenge is to finalise the development of a national injury redress programme to provide support and care in the event that any vaccine recipient develops a serious vaccine reaction as recommended by the The World Health Organisation,” she said.

Prof Butler added that the speed at which vaccines had been developed was “inconceivable” but “has not been rushed or reckless”.

She said ongoing monitoring of the vaccine is needed, and that the efficacy recorded in trials of the vaccines may drop a little in the “real world” roll out.

Prof Butler said that some side effects, including short term reactions, can be anticipated, but that reports from regulatory agencies overseas “raised no significant safety concerns”.