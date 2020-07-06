Covid-19: Calls for gardaí to stop ‘shocking’ street drinking from publicans group

The gardaí need to intervene to stop large groups drinking on the streets and ignoring Covid-19 physical distancing rules, the chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) Donall O’Keeffe has said.

Mr O’ Keeffe said the images and videos posted on social media over the weekend of large crowds of people drinking on Dublin city centre streets were “shocking”.

“We’re hugely concerned that an irresponsible few could damage the entire industry -– it’s very damaging for the reputation of pubs in Dublin, what’s going on, it’s very damaging for the image of the city,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Monday.

“It’s unacceptable that people are allowed to drink alcohol on streets and laneways, in public places in or around the city centre.

“We are calling on the gardaí to try and deal with this situation. It’s really concerning from a public health perspective and it’s really concerning for the recovery of our business.”

Mr O’Keeffe said it appeared that at the weekend a number of pubs were selling draught beer through windows, and some people were buying their alcohol in advance and then arriving in the area.

“It’s a shocking situation. It’s disgraceful business. This should not be happening. But selling alcohol, pints out through a window or a hatch, is actually legal so that’s the weakness in the legislation.

“It was inconceivable three months ago that pubs would be involved in this type of business. We always want our customers to come to the premises, have use of the facilities, our staff, our service. This situation was never contemplated, but it’s causing huge problems in town now.”

Mr O’Keeffe said the issue on on-street drinking was separate from the reopening of pubs adhering to the new Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

“This is a separate issue of on-street drinking. It’s been there forever at a low level, but has reached very serious, very worrying, very dangerous proportions over the last days.

“The gardaí need to deal with that. The law is clear – if alcohol is sold for takeaway, it cannot be consumed within 100m of the premises – that’s difficult for pubs to enforce, but they should,” he said.

“ The pubs that are knowingly allowing that alcohol to be consumed on public streets and laneways around our pubs should stop that business. The gardaí must intervene now to deal with this.”

Public Health expert Prof Joe Barry said the problem was predictable because of the weakness in the current legislation. He said he had a certain amount of sympathy for pubs as the Fáilte Ireland guidelines were very difficult to enforce.

“It says if people go to pubs and get drink ordered, and have it even on the premises, they’ve got to give their contact details because the only way our public health colleagues will be able to follow up outbreaks ,” Prof Barry said.

He said he’s observed that most young people don’t observe social distancing while “lots of members of the population are taking it very seriously and are staying away from pubs.”

Prof Barry said there were two things that needed to be done to stop a resurgence of coronavirus.

“I hear that gardaí and the HSA are going to be inputting into the review of what’s working and not,” he said.

“I think public health people need to be involved in that review today with the Cabinet, because at the end of the day we all want an orderly return to normality.

“What happened last night will probably happen again. There are lots of weaknesses in the system, which was inevitable. Unfortunately it is going to lead to more spikes and that is something that none of us in the country want.”