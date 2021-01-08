Covid-19: Bon Secours private hospitals to allocate capacity to HSE

The Bon Secours private hospitals in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Tralee are to allocate capacity to the HSE as part of the new agreement to deal with the current Covid-19 crisis.

The Bon Secours Health System on Friday was the latest group of private hospitals to say they would take part in the new accord that will see up to 30 per cent of capacity given over to the HSE.

On Thursday the Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic, which are part of the Parma Healthcare Group owned by businessman Larry Goodman, said they would be taking part in the agreement.

Hospitals in the Mater Private network in Dublin Cork and Limerick are also to sign up to the new deal.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman for Beacon Hospital said it did not expect to take part in the scheme as it already had in place arrangements with individual public hospitals and the National Treatment Purchase Fund to treat public patients. She said about 20 per cent of capacity at the hospital was currently devoted to supporting the public system and about 50 per cent of those in its intensive care facilities were public patients.

However, the following day the head of the HSE, Paul Reid, told a press conference he was confident the Beacon Hospital Group would sign up also.

He said that he expected to “close it out by tomorrow [Friday<DD>)]”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was confident private hospitals would make their facilities available, particularly intensive care beds, in the face of a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

Bill Maher, chief executive of the Bon Secours Health System, said part of its hospitals would “be available to partner with the HSE in this wave of Covid, while also ensuring private healthcare can continue for our patients”.

“Arrangements have been agreed to allow the HSE to contract up to 30 per cent capacity of Bon Secours Health System involving our hospitals in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Tralee. Our own services and that of our consultants will continue as normal.”

Under the proposed deal, the State would effectively take over 15 to 30 per cent of capacity in the hospitals, depending on the number of cases and the impact the disease was having on the public health system at a particular time.

Additional capacity in hospitals could be provided to the HSE if both parties agree.

It is envisaged that the new agreement would run for 12 months.

The preference of the Department of Health and the HSE is to use capacity in private hospitals to provide time-critical care for non-Covid public patients.

Traditional private practice will continue in parallel with the new arrangements with the HSE in private hospitals.