Covid-19: Another seven fatalities in Northern Ireland
Further 390 positive cases also registered on Saturday; 602 patients with virus in hospital
Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: 67 patients in intensive care. File photograph: PA
A further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.
Another 390 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health on Saturday.
There are 602 Covid-positive inpatients in hospital, 67 of whom are in intensive care. – PA
More to follow