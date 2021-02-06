Covid-19: Another seven fatalities in Northern Ireland

Further 390 positive cases also registered on Saturday; 602 patients with virus in hospital

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: 67 patients in intensive care. File photograph: PA

A further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 390 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health on Saturday.

There are 602 Covid-positive inpatients in hospital, 67 of whom are in intensive care. – PA

