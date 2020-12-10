Covid-19: Another 14 deaths in Northern Ireland as ‘circuit breaker’ ends

A further 14 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures released on Thursday by the North’s department of health.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the department to 1,099.

An additional 441 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the department said.

A total of 417 patients are in hospital in the North with Covid-19, and 29 are in intensive care. There are 107 outbreaks in care homes.

The North’s Executive was due to meet on Thursday ahead of the lifting of the two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown which had been put in place to try and limit the spread of the virus.

The restrictions are to end at midnight, and will permit the reopening of non-essential retail and close-contact services such as hairdressers and barbers.

Hotels can also reopen, as can cafes, restaurants and pubs serving food, though they must close by 11pm.

The North’s health minister warned on Wednesday against becoming complacent and said people had the power to prevent a potential third wave of Covid-19.

It would be a “shame and disgrace”, he said, if the “careless actions” of some people led to another wave of cases when the benefits of the vaccine were so close. “Now is not the time to stumble,” he added.

The North’s chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young, said people had not restricted their movements during the two-week circuit-breaker as much as officials had hoped.

“Therefore we’re not going to see the full benefit that we hoped for from these two weeks of restrictions,” he added.

He said the R - reproduction - rate of the virus was currently around 1, and Northern Ireland was facing a “potentially difficult and risky period” with the relaxation of restrictions over Christmas.

The R rate measures the average number of people infected from one other person. Additional reporting - PA.