Covid-19: A further 56 deaths and 574 new Covid-19 cases recorded by Nphet this evening

A further 56 deaths and 574 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded by Nphet this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has on Wednesday been notified of 56 additional deaths related to Covid-19. A total of 31 of these deaths occurred in February, 13 occurred in January, three in December or earlier, while a further nine are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16-97 years. There has been a total of 4,237 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of midnight, Tuesday, February 23rd, the HPSC has been notified of 574 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 216,870 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

More than half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The vaccinations include 478,825 first doses and 31,345 second doses.

The North’s Minister for Health, the UUP MLA Robin Swann, described it as a “landmark figure” which had been made possible by the “collective effort” of everyone in the health and social care system.

So far in the North 95 per cent of the over 80s and 90 per cent of those aged between 75-79 have received their first dose of the vaccine, as well as 84 per cent of the 70-74 age group and 69 per cent of people between 65 and 69.

A total of 37 per cent of people regarded as clinically extremely vulnerable have received their injection, with the vaccination programme expanded last week to include all carers aged 18 and over.

People with a learning disability will now be called forward by GPs for vaccination, if they haven’t already received an invitation.

From April the SSE Arena in Belfast will be opened as a mass vaccination centre for adults aged 60 and under who have not yet been vaccinated.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Swann said he would “rather be too cautious than reckless” about emerging from lockdown and ministers must not “jump the gun” and relax restrictions too soon.

He defended ministers’ decision that there should be a phased return to school, with only the youngest primary school children and those in the exam years of secondary school going back to class from March 22nd.

Members of the DUP, including the North’s First Minister and the Minister for Education, have called for the decision to be revisited.

“Whilst I note that England has decided to open all schools from March 8th, it is also important to recognise that Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have all decided on something else, and we should not apologise for taking our own decisions. Otherwise, what is the point of devolution?

“The gradual, step-by-step approach agreed collectively by the Executive was the correct one,” he said. “I don’t want to be back here in the spring or early summer commentating on another Covid surge, or on our hospitals filling up, or our staff being exhausted ... I don’t want to have to propose further restrictions at that point.

“So, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because there is always a danger when we discuss any easing of restrictions that some people will jump to the conclusion that the danger has passed, that this is over or nearly over, because we are not there yet,” he said.

The Executive is due to publish its blueprint for exiting lockdown, which has been in force in the North since St Stephen’s Day, on Monday.

The North’s Department of Health reported on Wednesday that two more people with Covid-19 had died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,043. A further 260 people tested positive for the virus.

The average case rate in Northern Ireland over the last seven days currently stands at 100 per 100,000 people.

In total 356 patients with coronavirus are receiving hospital treatment, with 44 in intensive care.

The North’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, said the vaccine rollout was ahead of schedule and was a “significant step forward” in the fight against the virus.

He said the data showed a “continued reduction in the number of [COVID-19]cases in those over 60 years of age”, and this was a result of the vaccine programme and the measures people were taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

There was also a “very significant decline” in deaths from Covid-19, which was “increasingly an impact of the vaccination programme, which is reducing cases in the community and protecting those most at risk of severe disease.”