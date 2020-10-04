Covid-19: 364 new cases reported as NPHET meets due to concern over virus spread

A total of 364 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the State on Sunday, with no new deaths related to the condition.

The total of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland remains at 1,810, and the total of confirmed cases stands at 38,032.

Of the cases notified today, 195 are in men and 168 are in women, 74 per cent are in persons under 45 years, 27 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and 42 cases have been identified as due to community transmission.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 100 were in Dublin, 55 in Cork and 31 in Donegal. There were 24 cases in Limerick, 23 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, eight in Tipperary, eight in Wicklow, seven in Kildare, six in Kilkenny, six in Offaly, five in Cavan, five in Mayo and five in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in nine counties.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met at short notice on Sunday amid mounting concern over the rising levels of Covid-19 diagnosis.

It is understand the team met at noon on Sunday and ran for more than four hours.

Government sources said the unusual weekend meeting – believed to be the first weekend meeting since the case surge in the spring – was prompted by significant concern relating to the recent rise in case numbers, as well as increasing levels of hospitalisations associated with the virus.

A Government source said immediate action was not expected arising from the meeting, with no plans to hold an incorporeal Cabinet meeting tonight.

However, a second Government source said on Sunday: “I think we are in difficulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see early moves.”

The meeting is being chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, who has returned from an extended period of leave undertaken for personal reasons.

Currently, Dublin and Donegal are on level three of the Government’s five level plan.

HSE figures show there were a total of 132 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening, an increase from 114 on Thursday. Statistics on Friday’s total were not immediately available on the HSE’s website.

There are 20 patients in intensive care.

Asked earlier if going to level four in some parts of the country, Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: ”I hope we can avoid that. I think we’re going to have to do everything to avoid that.”

“I believe the measures we’re putting in place in the likes of Donegal and Dublin will see that stabalising,” he said.

Mr Ryan emphasised that social distancing and reducing social contacts were of prime importance.

Asked if the Government was considering a “circuit-breaker” lockdown, which is being eyed by the devolved government in Stormont, Mr Ryan said: “We haven’t discussed it here yet. We put in those five levels and that’s the approach we’re going to take.”

“The Government hasn’t been looking at circuit breakers or getting away from that approach,” he said.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said he was concerned by the growth in the virus in recent weeks

“The numbers are deeply concerning and the current trend we are witnessing is not sustainable,” he told RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme.