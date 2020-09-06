Covid-19: 138 more cases, no further deaths confirmed in Republic

A further 138 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Sunday evening. This brings the total number of cases in the Republic to 29,672.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total death toll at 1,777.

Some 68 of the new cases reported were in Dublin, 13 were in Limerick, and nine apiece in Galway and Kildare. There were also five cases in Wexford and Wicklow, while the remaining 24 cases were split between 14 other counties.

Of Sunday’s cases, 59 are men, and 79 are women. Two-thirds are aged under 45 years.

Only 39 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Twenty-three of the 138 cases involved community transmission, meaning the source of the infection is not clear.

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland has increased to 33.2 per 100,000 population, the 11th highest out of 31 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control.

Spain has the highest 14-day incidence of the virus in Europe, at 240.6, followed by France at 118.9.

Meanwhile, an outbreak of the virus at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has forced the closure of several wards and quarantine of clinical contacts.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne (centre) and chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride (right) accompanied a routine patrol in Belfast city centre to ensure compliance with coronavirus regulations. Photograph: Chief constable Simon Byrne/PA Wire

Prohibition notice

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Northern Ireland’s police chief and chief medical officer were on patrol in Belfast when officers closed a licensed premises for breaching coronavirus regulations.

The prohibition order was the latest of several that have been issued in the region as officers attempt to crack down on bars and restaurants flouting Covid-19 rules.

Chief constable Simon Byrne and chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride accompanied a routine patrol in the city centre as checks and inspections were carried out on Saturday night.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants are subject to a series of restrictions under the coronavirus regulations, including a stipulation that alcohol can only be served indoors if accompanied by a meal.

On Sunday morning, Mr Byrne tweeted: “Unfortunately, while out with PSNIBelfast last night we had to issue one prohibition notice which resulted in officers closing an establishment. It is vital that the niexecutive #Covid19 regulations are strictly followed in order to keep the community safe.”

The patrols to ensure compliance in licensed premises are part of the PSNI’s efforts to uphold the region’s Covid-19 regulations.

Fines

Last week, two people were handed £1,000 fines for breaching international travel regulations that require travellers arriving from countries not on Northern Ireland’s safe travel list to self-isolate for two weeks.

On Friday, the PSNI said there had been 745 community resolution notices and 479 fines issued over coronavirus regulations since March.

At that point, no fines had been issued in relation to the wearing of face masks on public transport.

There were 118 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported by the region’s Department of Health on Saturday.

While the department’s statistical dashboard provides updates on the number of positive test results over the weekend, it does not relay up-to-date information on coronavirus fatalities on Saturdays and Sundays.

The latest death toll reported by the department on Friday stood at 564. – Additional reporting PA