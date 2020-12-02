Covid-19: 12,000 people in Northern Ireland to get vaccine ‘before Christmas’

In less than two weeks time some 12,000 people in Northern Ireland should start getting the first vaccine against Covid-19, the North’s health Minister Robin Swann said on Wednesday.

The rollout of the newly approved Pfizer/BioNTech was due to begin on Monday week, December 14th, but Mr Swann said that could be brought forward by a couple of days and vaccination actually start next week.

“This is the start, it is not the end,” said Mr Swann in welcoming the UK authorisation of the vaccine. “It is the beginning of the end.”

Mr Swann said that this was a “hugely significant day for Northern Ireland” but that people must not loosen their guard. As Northern Ireland remains in lockdown until Friday week he said that people must continue to follow the rules for preventing coronavirus infection because it was likely to be the summer before the vaccination programme is completed.

Under the UK shared allocation of the vaccine Northern Ireland will be entitled to 25,000 phials of vaccine. As it is a two-jab inoculation that will entitle about 12,000 of the most vulnerable to get the vaccine before Christmas, said the Minister.

Those categorised as most vulnerable are health and social care staff and care home residents and staff. But while not firmly established sources said it was likely that frontline health workers would be the first to receive the vaccines.

On Tuesday Patricia Donnelly, who is in charge of the Covid-19 vaccination said the North’s health service was “good to go” in terms of rolling out the programme from December 14th.

She said that the programme would start with the vaccination of frontline health care workers while adding that the service had 800 experienced vaccinators in place with more than 600 vaccinators who had applied to join the scheme. She added that seven locations for the vaccinations already had been selected.

The vaccinators are expected to get the vaccines first with the roll-out continuing thereafter to a list of the most vulnerable.

The batch sizes and the special cold storage demands of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine also meant that people would have to travel to the vaccination locations for the jabs, which would hardly be practicable for the elderly, sources said.

Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster that as the other vaccines came on line others high on the vulnerable list would receive the vaccines. He said how vaccines were assigned was determined by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the vaccine approval was an early “Christmas present”. “This does give us the road back to normality and I think everybody has been waiting for that,” she said.

Ms Foster said the rollout of the vaccine would be a “huge challenge”. She said the Stormont Executive also has to plan for economic recovery.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the authorisation of the vaccine was “a turning point in our Covid battle”.

“I think people should feel that, and they’re right to feel it because it has been such a challenging time,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said she would have no issue taking the vaccine herself but that there was no question of making such immunisation mandatory.

“I think it’s for us to convince people of the merits and why it’s important, and I think it’s for the medical and scientific evidence to back that all up and then people to make their decisions,” she said.