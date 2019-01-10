Coveney believes May can get Westminster to accept agreement

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has insisted it is not inevitable that the British parliament next week will reject the EU-UK withdrawal agreement.

Mr Coveney, who was meeting Northern political leaders including the DUP leader Arlene Foster at Stormont on Thursday, said he was visiting Belfast to try to provide reassurance that the Government had no “ulterior motives” in relation to the disputed backstop in the withdrawal agreement.

Asked whether he believed that, considering the deadlock at Westminster, a no-deal seemed inevitable he replied, “Absolutely not.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said nothing should be taken for granted about next Tuesday’s scheduled vote on the EU-UK Brexit deal.

Mr Coveney said it was not his place to interfere in the “arithmetic” in the House of Commons, but the Government wanted to “provide reassurance and clarity, to try to ensure that we maximise the chances of ratification at Westminster of a deal we believe to be sensible and pragmatic”.

“One of the things I can say confidently is that there is not [a] majority of people at Westminster who want to see a no-deal Brexit. In fact there is a majority who want to prevent that from happening,” he added.

“What we haven’t seen yet is a majority to support a mechanism that can actually achieve that. In my view the only person who actually has a deal that is in place and in writing that can actually achieve that in a way that solves so many of the complex problems linked to Brexit is the prime minister herself,” said Mr Coveney.

Ahead of his meeting with Ms Foster, who, with her 10 MPs has been leading the opposition to the withdrawal agreement, the Tánaiste repeated that the backstop designed to avoid a hard border in no way “undermined the integrity of the United Kingdom”.

“I have met business leaders, I have met union leaders, I met women’s groups, community groups, farming unions and all of them are saying they support the prime minister in what she is trying to do to provide certainty to avoid a no-deal Brexit,” he said.

“What I am trying to do here is to explain to people that this is not a threat to anybody. The Irish Government certainly has no ulterior motives here apart from to try to protect the status quo on this island,” he added.

Mr Coveney said his focus was to explain that the backstop that some unionists in particular feared was “just a fallback insurance mechanism which hopefully will never be used”.

He said that even if it were used, essentially it would be the “European Union saying that Northern Ireland is a special case and we want to ensure that businesses in Northern Ireland can trade freely into the EU single market and customs union with no checks at all, and also can trade freely into the rest of the United Kingdom in an unfettered way as well”.

He said, “Surely as a temporary mechanism that can’t be so objectionable to people that they are going to pull the whole thing down because of it, when it has no impact on the constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland whatsoever?”

Mr Coveney added, “Are we really suggesting that this whole deal is going to be pulled down because of something that may never be used in the first place, and even if it is, will only be used on a temporary basis? Is that what people are actually advocating for?”