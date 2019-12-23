Couple stabbed to death after man enters home

A man and a woman were murdered in an incident in north Belfast, senior sources confirmed on Monday.

It is also understood that the main suspect is at large.

The PSNI said it was dealing with at an incident at an address in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast.

Police were not releasing much detail at teatime on Monday evening but well-placed sources said that a man went into the house and killed two people in a flat in the building. They were stabbed to death, it is believed.

“He ran out of the house and told somebody that he killed two people,” said one source.

The two killings were not paramilitary related, said sources.

It is understood that the suspect was at large on Monday evening. One source said he had been released from prison on licence and that he may have “substance abuse and mental health issues”.

The source said the suspect was not in prison for murder but for other criminal activity.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call about the incident about lunchtime on Monday.

Forensic officers at scene

A spokesman said that a rapid response paramedic and one other officer went to the scene at Kinnaird Close.

The spokesman said “no one was taken from the scene and no one was taken to hospital”.

Local SDLP Cllr Paul McCusker said that the area around the scene was being evacuated and part of the street was closed off as police dealt with the incident.

Police and forensic officers remained at the scene on Monday evening. The officer leading the investigation, Det Chief Insp Peter Montgomery, said at “around 12.55pm police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of two people had been discovered in a flat in the area. The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and postmortem examinations will take place in due course.”

He added: “At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our inquiries are at an extremely early stage.”