Couple injured in shooting incident at farm in Co Waterford

Gardaí have begun an investigation into a shooting incident in Co Waterford on Monday afternoon in which a couple in their 60s suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the incident at a farm at Ballysaggart, near Lismore, at around 5pm. When they arrived at the house, it is understood they found the couple with injuries.

The incident prompted a major Garda alert with members of the armed support unit and local units from Lismore and Dungarvan attending, as well as the Garda helicopter.

Two HSE ambulances also attended and it is understood the couple were transported to University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen for treatment.

The scene was cordoned off and Garda technical experts began an examination. They recovered a legally held shotgun at the scene which has been sent for examination by Garda forensic and ballistics experts.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement on Monday night that no arrests have been made so far in relation to the incident but said the investigation was ongoing.

It is understood gardaí are hoping to be given permission by doctors to speak to the couple in hospital over the coming days.