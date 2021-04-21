Counting to fill vacant Seanad seats under way

Counting of votes to fill two vacant Seanad seats has begun, with a result expected on Wednesday afternoon.

The vacancies in the Upper House arose due to the resignations of Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy and Elisha McCallion, a former Sinn Féin MLA and MP. Only the sitting 218 members of the Dáil and Seanad were eligible to vote in the process, with polls closed from 11am.

The Green Party chairperson and Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Hazel Chu is running independently for a spot on the Industrial and Commercial Panel. She is up against Fianna Fáil’s Gerry Horkan; Independent former senator Billy Lawless, a Galway native who ran a chain of bar restaurants in Chicago; and Labour’s Ciarán Ahern, who is an employment lawyer from Dublin.

Competing for a seat on the Agricultural panel are Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne, Independent Ian Marshall, former president of the Ulster Farmers Union, and Labour Kildare councillor Angela Feeney, head of culinary arts programmes at Technological University Dublin.

Joint strategy

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed a joint candidate strategy with each party standing just one candidate in the hope of electing both. The two main parties in Government have 108 TDs and Senators and, if the agreement holds, Ms Byrne and Mr Horkan would be re-elected.

A former Dublin councillor, Mr Horkan was the Fianna Fáil spokesman on finance in the Seanad between 2016 and 2020. He narrowly lost out on retaining his seat on the Industrial and Commercial Panel during the 2020 Seanad election.

Ms Byrne from Fine Gael has more than 20 years of political experience, having served as a Limerick councillor and mayor before being elected to Seanad Éireann in 2016. She too missed out in 2020.

Sinn Féin has asked its 41 TDs and senators to back Independents Ian Marshall and Billy Lawless, who has a track record promoting the interests of Ireland’s diaspora.

Hazel Chu’s decision to run as an independent divided the Green Party, with party leader Eamon Ryan wanting his TDs and senators to vote for Coalition candidates in the expectation they would support a Green candidate should another vacancy arise during the lifetime of this Government. Deputy leader Catherine Martin, on the other hand, signed Ms Chu’s nomination papers.

The process involves a secret ballot, so it remains possible that some Coalition TDs and senators may not have voted for the agreed Government candidates.

The two vacancies came about following the resignation of Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy to take up a position as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Management. Former Sinn Féin senator and Derry mayor Elisha McCallion resigned after it was disclosed she was in receipt of £10,000 (€11,600) in Covid-relief grants under the Small Business Grant scheme in Northern Ireland, for which she was ineligible.