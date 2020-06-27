Counterfeit jewellery, handbags, footwear and clothing worth €52,000 seized in Dublin

Counterfeit jewellery, handbags, footwear and clothing worth around €52,000 have been seized by gardaí from a number of premises in Cabinteely and Clondalkin.

The raid was carried out on Friday, June 25th under a warrant by gardaí from Dun Laoghaire with the assistance of gardaí from Cabinteely, Shankhill, Blackrock, Dundrum and other units from the Dublin Metropolitan Eastern Region.

The items seized were labelled as Canada Goose, Hugo Boss, Chanel and The North Face, among others.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.