Counselling service set up to help those impacted by Donegal crash which killed 4

A counselling service has been set up to help people across West Donegal left devastated by the horrific car crash which claimed the lives of four young men.

The HSE has set up the service to help members of the public affected by the awful tragedy.

Friends Mícheál Roarty (24) from Dunlewey, John Harley (24) from Falcarragh, Shaun Harkin (22) from Falcarragh and Daniel Scott (24) from Gortahork, all died instantly when the Toyota Corolla car they were in flipped onto its roof near Magheraroarty at 8.40pm on Sunday night.

All four men will be buried on Thursday.

The deaths of the four young men, who were all were involved in the local community, including being members of both local soccer and GAA teams, has sent shock waves through West Donegal.

The HSE said the impact of this tragedy has extended beyond the immediate families to the broader community.

“Our main priority is to offer support to the bereaved families and details of this will be provided to each family immediately,” it said.

“The HSE have been liaising with the local community and is enhancing its services so as to meet the emotional and psychological needs of those impacted,” it added.

While it said friends, families and neighbours will be a primary source of support in the community it recognises “some people will require professional help and support. Additional supports are available for those who need it and we are advising that they contact their GP all of whom have been informed of the range of services available.”

The HSE added that they will remain in close contact with community organisations and leaders over the coming days and weeks to assess and respond to community needs.

The president of the GAA John Horan, in a statement, offered his condolences and those of the association to the families and friends of those who died.

“I was truly saddened to hear the awful news that four young men tragically lost their lives in a road accident last Sunday night in Donegal.

“It is heart-breaking to think that these four young men, in the prime of their lives, had their lives taken from them so soon.

“On behalf of the GAA I would like to extend my sympathies and condolences to the victims’ families, teammates, clubs, and wider circle of friends,” he said in a statement.

Donegal will meanwhile be united in grief this Thursday after it was confirmed all four victims of the crash will be buried on the same day.

The funerals will be staggered throughout the day, taking place at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

The funeral of Shaun Harkin, late of Killult, Falcarragh, will take place at Christ The King Church in Gortahork at 10am.

At 11.30am, the Funeral Mass of Mícheál Roarty, late of Dunlewey, will be held in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey.

John Harley, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, will be buried following Funeral Mass at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 1pm.

Christ The King Church, Gortahork, will be the venue for the 2.30pm Funeral Mass of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

The deaths of the four young men has sent shockwaves through Donegal. Many young people are travelling back from various parts of the world, including Australia, to say a final goodbye to the four young men they grew up with.

A garda investigation into the cause of the tragedy is still ongoing and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.