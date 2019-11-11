Councillors call for IWA to postpone closure of Cuisle holiday centre

Roscommon County Councillors have called for the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) to postpone the closure of the Cuisle Holiday Centre at Donamon, Co Roscommon for 12 months to allow for funding to be secured to save the centre.

At the emergency meeting of Roscommon County Council on Monday, they also warned they were seeking legal advice about possibly obtaining an injunction on the closure. They said funding could be sourced if more time is given, but accused the IWA of planning to close the fully wheelchair accessible facility for some time.

Council Cathaoirleach Paschal Fitzmaurice said that the decision was about saving money and felt there were many unanswered questions.

The 18 local politicians heavily criticised the “disgraceful” decision to shut the service on November 29th, giving the 48 people who work there just 28 days notice.

Mr Tony Cunningham, National Director of Services with the IWA, said the board took the decision with “a very heavy heart” on October 18th and he praised the 48 staff at the centre for their hard work and dedication.

He said problems with the building’s wiring and fire safety works were identified two years ago, the extent of which was “shocking for the association”.

The estimate for the electrical and fire safety works was €1.15 million as of November 2018, he said. He outlined that the IWA became aware of the problem in 2017 and made efforts to secure funding, including seeking funding from the HSE, but to no avail.