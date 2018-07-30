Councillor calls for Éamon Ó Cuív to be allowed on presidential ticket

A Fianna Fáil councillor claims TD Éamon Ó Cuív is fully behind efforts to get the Galway West deputy into the presidential election against the wishes of party leader Micheál Martin.

Ollie Crowe, who is close to Mr Ó Cuív, said a move to stand a candidate would help “right the wrong” of the decision taken by Mr Martin not to stand against Michael D Higgins.

Mr Martin secured the backing of his parliamentary party to support Mr Higgins for a second term, although he said he could not stop his councillors facilitating the entry of a rival candidate into the race.

In order to get on the ballot paper in a presidential election, candidates need the signatures of 20 TDs or senators or the backing of four county councils.

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators are not allowed facilitate the entry of a rival to Mr Higgins into the race, although councillors have such leeway.

Mr Crowe circulated a letter to councillors calling on the party to stand a candidate, and said Mr Ó’Ó Cuív is aware of the move. Mr Ó Cuív did not return calls, but Fianna Fáil sources insisted the party has made a decision.

“I contacted Éamon Ó Cuív and I sought permission to write the letter,” Mr Crowe said. “He absolutely gave me permission. I’m calling it as it is. I am only saying what the people on the ground and councillors are saying.

“We are the largest party at local authority level. And we have an opportunity to nominate a candidate of their wish for the presidency.”

Councils

He said Mr Ó Cuív could secure the support of four councils, and then the decision to allow him stand as a Fianna Fáil candidate would then be one for the party’s national executive.

Mr Ó Cuív, he said, is prepared to run “if the national executive decided to back him”.

“I spoke to him to this morning. We are the largest party at local authority level. And we have an opportunity to nominate a candidate of their wish for the presidency.

“The leadership in Mount Street (Fianna Fáil headquarters) don’t want to have a candidate,” he said adding that Mr Ó Cuív would be an “an outstanding candidate of people of Ireland”.

However, a senior Fianna Fáil source said of Mr Ó Cuív: “He has said on record that he would not be a candidate if Michael D declared. So Ollie may be on a solo run and Eamon aware of same but did not ask for it.”

It comes as Waterford City and County Council today holds a session to hear from a number of aspirant candidates. Those scheduled to address the council are Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Gavin Duffy, who have already declared their intentions to stand.

The council will also hear from a Patrick Feeney, although council officials were unwilling to share any further details about Mr Feeney.

Each candidate will get a half hour to speak to councillors, although a motion to nominate a candidate cannot be signed until a presidential election order has been signed, which is not expected to happen until the end of next month.