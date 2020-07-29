Council investigates removal of slave statues from Shelbourne Hotel

Dublin City Council is investigating the decision by the Shelbourne Hotel to remove four statues from its facade, apparently without planning permission.

The statues of two Nubian princesses and two slave girls were removed by the hotel on Monday.

Hotel management said they took the decision in light of world events and the black lives matter movement which has called attention to the legacy of slavery around the world.

In a statement Dublin City Council said it was “not aware of permission being granted to remove the statues concerned.

“The matter is under investigation by the planning enforcement section and therefore no further comment can be made on the matter at this time.”

The Irish Georgian Society said it had lodged a complaint with the council about the removal of the statues.

It tweeted on Tuesday night: “Further to reports and in the interests of clarity, the IGS was not consulted about the removal of statues from The Shelbourne Hotel.

“Such works require planning permission which we believe was not sought. The IGS has contacted DCC planning urging them to address the matter.”

Dublin City Councillor Deirdre Conroy said the removal of the statues was a breach of Part Four of the Planning Development Act 2000.

Cllr Conroy, who is an architect and a conservationist, has written to the planning executive and the conservation officer in the council about the removal.

She said the facade of the Shelbourne Hotel including its statues are a listed structure and therefore cannot be amended without permission from the council.

She said many householders are being refused planning permission to remove railings from outside their homes.

“Dublin City Council would not allow a 19th century pedestrian gate to be changed. The idea that the Shelbourne Hotel on St Stephen’s Green would be allowed to do that is just ridiculous really,” she said.

Cllr Conroy said under Section 57 (2) of the Planning and Development Act 2000 the owner of a protected structure such as the facade of the Shelbourne Hotel has to make a written request to the planning authority for an exemption application.

“It would take three months at least for the conservation application department to make an assessment of a Section 57 application.”

Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe, who is also an architect, said a period of public consultation should have taken place before such a “significant step” was taken.