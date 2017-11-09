Could you be the Kerry Person of the Year?

The Kerry Association in Dublin is seeking nominations for its Kerry Person of the Year award.

Past winners of the award, which was initiated in 1979, include former tánaiste Dick Spring, literary figures John B Keane, Bryan McMahon and Brendan Kennelly and former county footballer Mick O’Connell.

Association chairperson Keelin Kissane said the award scheme was an annual highlight for the association which was founded in 1951.

“We welcome applications on behalf of Kerry people who have distinguished themselves in various areas of activity,’’ she added.

The association is also seeking nominations for its Laochra Chiarraí award,recognising the contribution of groups involved in community, charitable and other services.

Nominations close on November 30th and application forms are available on the association’s website kerryassociation.ie.

The awards will be presented at a dinner in Dublin next March.