Coronvirus: HSE staff can re-deploy to private nursing homes under new deal

Existing HSE staff can be re-deployed on a voluntary basis to work in private nursing homes affected by the coronavirus pandemic under an agreement reached between the health authority and trade unions.

Siptu said on Wednesday that under the new deal a register of volunteer staff will be established.

It said volunteers to work in private nursing homes would come from across the nursing, health care assistant, cleaning, chef and catering assistant disciplines.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said: “Our members want to help deal with the increasing clusters of the virus among the most vulnerable service users in the nursing home sector in their catchment area. However, until now, there was no policy or protocol for members asked to provide assistance to private nursing homes which are not under the governance of the HSE.”

He said that under the new agreement with the HSE the re-deployment of Siptu members would be strictly on a voluntary basis. He said a register of volunteers would be set up in each community health area in the HSE.

“Volunteers will come from across the nursing, health care assistant, cleaning, chef and catering assistant disciplines. Our members will remain completely under the management of the HSE and will be assigned for agreed periods of time. They will also be provided with an adequate supply of personal protecgtive quipment (PPE) for their tasks.”

Nursing homes have been particuarly hard hit by the current Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 167 people in nursing homes have died after contracting the virus.