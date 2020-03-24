Coronavirus: Wage subsidy and support for crèches planned by State

The Government is planning a focused set of supports, including a wage subsidy, for creche providers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supports, which the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) has told creche owners “are specific” to the sector, are currently being finalised.

A letter sent by the Department to representative organisations and childcare providers on Tuesday, states that “within the new measures being announced by Government today, DCYA is finalising a wage subsidy element that will support you as employers”.

It is not clear at this juncture how the wage subsidy will fit in with the enhanced €3.7 billion package of subsidies and benefits announced by the government today, which included a scheme to pay up to 70 per cent of a worker’s salary, up to a maximum of €410 per week.

In its letter to the childcare sector, the Department wrote that it “believes that this new wage subsidy will best meet the short, medium and long term needs of the sector”. It wrote that “we believe that it is critical that staff of the Early Learning and Care and School Age Childcare sector are retained so that services to children can resume as normal after Covid”.

Childcare sector representatives were told in the letter to “please await further details from DCYA that are specific to our sector”. Representatives of the sector may be briefed as early as Tuesday evening, the letter states.

Earlier this month, The Irish Times reported that the Department had identified a funding shortfall of €12 million a year in the creche sector. The shortfall is caused by an anticipated significant drop-off in payments from parents to crèches on top of childcare subsidies.

With measures closing crèches now extended into April, with a strong possibility they will be extended further, the sector in general is expecting cash from parent fees to drop off. Many crèches have already told parents they will not be charging them full fees for April.

The fear in government circles is that a permanent capacity issue will emerge after the Covid crisis with significant numbers of childcare workers leaving the sector, and as they are often from overseas, perhaps leaving the country entirely.