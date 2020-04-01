Coronavirus: Varadkar says there will be delays in testing and results in coming weeks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there will be delays in Covid-19 tests and results in the coming weeks.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar told reporters he understands the anxiety and worry of people waiting for tests and results. He said: “The current cause of delay is a shortage of reagents. We hope to address that but then there may be a shortage of something else. We have to be honest about that — we will hit delays.

“There is no handbook or roadmap for dealing with this. Everyone across health service is pulling out all the stops. We are going to run into issues. Every country is looking for kits, reagents, ventilators.”

He said: “In Ireland we’ve decided as a country, to do a lot of tests. We’re in the top tier of countries in the world when it comes to number of tests we’re doing. That’s the right thing to do in terms of containing the virus.

“But we are running into difficulties and we need to be honest with people and frank about that. There is a global shortage to testing kits, there’s a shortage of reagents, and we also need the laboratory capacity.

“So we are going to have bumps in the road where there are delays at particular points in time. We’ll do everything we can, working with international partners and companies to make sure that we continue to maximise the number of tests that we do and we prioritise people working in healthcare facilities, in particular, as well as those who are sick.

“But it is important to bear in mind, getting your test results in itself doesn’t actually determine whether or not you get any better. This is a virus that has no treatment.

“So the fact that somebody is delayed in getting their test results doesn’t actually determine in any way when they get better or not, but it does help us to identify more cases and do more tracing. One of the things we decided to do and that was actually yesterday is actually to step up contact tracing considerably because we have 14 people now working on contact tracing. That’s going to help to make up in some way for the fact that there are delays in getting the test results.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking during a tour of the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, which is to be used as a 750-bedroom self isolation facility during the coronavirus outbreak.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said earlier it would probably take 10 days to fully ramp up lab services for coronavirus testing around the country.

Testing would not change medical advice and anyone with symptoms must stay at home, he told RTÉ Radio.

Mr Harris said the Government was encountering supply constraints that the rest of the world was experiencing but he was satisfied that the health service was doing everything to increase testing.

Ireland was still testing more per head of population than most countries in the EU, he said.

Tuesday saw the highest daily figures yet for deaths and newly confirmed cases of Covid-19, though the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the figures were in line with current trends.

A further 13 men and four women diagnosed with Covid-19 died, officials reported on Tuesday evening.

Eight of the deaths occurred in the east of the country, three in the south, three in the northwest, and three in the west.

In Northern Ireland, six additional deaths were recorded, bringing the number of fatalities in the North to 28. And total cases reached 586.

The number of Covid-19 test results being produced at laboratories around the country is 1,500 a day as a significant shortfall in testing equipment hits Ireland.

The figure is just 10 per cent of the Government’s stated goal of 15,000 test results being produced per day. A Department of Health spokeswoman on Tuesday night said the goal remained and it was hoped it could be achieved by mid-April.

“Over the last week we have seen a significant fall-off in the number of tests provided because of the shortfall in global supplies,” said the chair of the State’s Covid-19 expert advisory group Dr Cillian De Gascun.

Public health officials are to step up efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals in response to a large increase of clusters of the disease in residential settings.

Among the measures expected to be introduced are increased availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and health checks for nursing home staff.

Outbreak teams are to be set up to combat specific clusters of the disease, and the Health Information and Quality Authority and the Mental Health Commission are to risk assess residential institutions.

The regulations necessary to allow gardaí arrest people who are not complying with Government policy on social distancing are expected to be signed shortly, possibly as early as Wednesday.

Mr Harris is to sign the regulations which will give the gardaí extensive new powers including the power to enforce a cordon around a designated geographical area, or arrest anyone who impedes a Garda in implementing the provisions of the Covid-19 emergency measures.

The law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction by a garda who is seeking to impose the social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

The new law also allows for the shutting down of gatherings or events, including religious gatherings, and for ordering groups in certain areas to stay in their homes, or other places, if necessary.

