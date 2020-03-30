Coronavirus: Varadkar says restrictions may be applied on people travelling into Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signalled that additional restrictions could be applied to people travelling into Ireland from abroad amid concern about a potential new wave of coronavirus cases.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Monday, Mr Varadkar said that the Government has no plans to close the borders but the National Public Health Emergency Team is considering further restrictions on inward bound travelers.

“We’re not going to close our borders. We need to enable our citizens to come home. They might be family or friends, they might also be healthcare workers who volunteer to come back and work in the health service,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We need to import things like PPE from China. We need to be able to export medicines to other parts of the world that they need.

“But the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) last week and this week will examine whether there are additional restrictions or controls that we could could apply to people coming into the country that would reduce the risk of imported cases of coronavirus resulting in community transmission here.

“That has been examined at the moment and we should be able to do something the next couple of days.”

It comes after one of Ireland’s leading infectious diseases experts said the Government should consider closing the country’s borders to prevent new coronavirus infections coming into the State.

Dr Paddy Mallon, a consultant at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin and professor of microbial diseases at UCD, said a major risk to the State was more new Covid-19 infections coming in.

“We should be looking seriously over the next week at protecting our borders and stopping new infections coming in because it will give us the ability to control the infections that we have.”

Meanwhile, the Government has reached an agreement with private hospitals for the temporary use of their premises during the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar said the move did not represent the nationalisation of private hospitals but rather a partnership between public and private hospitals.

He said that the move would free up 2,000 beds across 19 hospitals including nine labs, 47 ICU beds and 194 ventilators.

Under the agreement, the HSE has secured 100 per cent of capacity in those private hospitals. All patients will be treated as public patients. The hospitals will be reimbursed for their operating costs.

Mr Varadkar said it was not possible at this time to indicate a precise cost for the move but said independent accountants would examine the issue.

The agreement is in place for three months with an option to extend that afterwards.

Minister for Health Simon Harris also said he met representatives from Nursing Homes Ireland.

He said it was a cause for concern that there were so many clusters of infections in nursing homes and that the National Public Health Emergency Team would issue recommendations on Tuesday.

A total of 22 outbreaks of coronavirus have been reported in nursing homes across the State, according to the latest analysis from the HSE.

All but two of the outbreaks have occurred in nursing homes in the east of the country. The remaining two are in the northeast.

The figures were released by the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) .