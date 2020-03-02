Coronavirus: Unions urge employers to protect health, incomes of staff

The trade union movement has urged employers to engage with staff and their representatives to agree measures that would protect the health safety of workers as well as their incomes arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions also called on the Workplace Relations Commission to become involved and to try broker an overall agreed response among all stakeholders.

In a statement on Monday the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) said it was aware that “workers may be concerned following the diagnosis at the weekend of the first case of Covid-19 infection in the Republic”.

Ictu urged employers “to actively engage with staff and their representatives on any implications that might arise in their workplace”.

“In particular measures should be agreed that seek to protect the health and safety of all workers but also have regard to insuring that workers incomes are protected.”

Engage

Ictu general secretary Patricia King said “employers must engage with staff and union representatives before decisions are taken regarding working arrangements as a result of the virus”.

“Congress is recommending that discussions between workers and their employers takes account of the advice of Department of Health experts.”

“Congress is calling on the Workplace Relations Commission to engage with its stakeholders to develop an agreed response to the issues arising from Covid-19.”

Ms King said that at present the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan had maintained that the risk of Covid-19 infection spreading in Ireland was low.

Earlier on Monday Maeve McElwee, director of employer relations at the business group Ibec said where staff needed to take time off as a result of the coronavirus outbeak, employers would look at opportunities to facilitate this in “practical, sensitive and sensible ways” .

She said employers would look at different options that were available.

“For some there will be options,perhaps to work remotely. For others to work flexibly, perhaps to change shifts. “Then (they could) also look possibly at things such as taking annual leave or a period of unpaid leave or where that is not possible to take time out and work that time back later on “

Ms McElwee said this would be unique to each individual and organisation.