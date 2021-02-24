Coronavirus: Two more deaths in Northern Ireland
Further 260 infections registered in the North, while death toll now stands at 2,043
In total 356 patients are receiving hospital treatment, with 44 in intensive care. File photograph: The Irish Times
Two more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
It brings the total number of fatalities to 2,043.
A further 260 people tested positive for the virus.
In total 356 patients with coronavirus are receiving hospital treatment, with 44 in intensive care.