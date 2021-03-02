Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 149 new cases reported in North
North’s blueprint for exiting lockdown is expected to be published on Tuesday
Two further deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The North’s Department of Health also reported 149 new cases of the virus.
Northern Ireland’s blueprint for exiting lockdown is expected to be published on Tuesday.
The “pathway to recovery” document will set out the stages for the step-by-step easing of restrictions in the North.
