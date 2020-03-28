Coronavirus: Two deaths in Northern Ireland taking total to 15
Officials says another 49 positive tests recorded, with total number infected now 324
Paramedics are seen attending an incident in Belfast as the spread of the coronavirus diseas continues. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
Two further people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, taking the toll to 15, the region’s Public Health Agency has said.
There were 49 new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed on Saturday in the North, bringing the total number of known cases there to 324. – PA