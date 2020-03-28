Coronavirus: Two deaths in Northern Ireland take total to 15

Two further people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, taking the death toll to 15, the region’s Public Health Agency has said.

There were 49 new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed on Saturday in the North, bringing the total number of known cases there to 324.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care said another 260 people had died across the UK in the last 24 hours as of 5pm on Friday, bringing the death toll past 1,000.

The PSNI are reminding the public to observe social distancing and not drive to locations to exercise.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “We have received reports of people visiting Tyrella and Murlough beaches, and Newcastle town in Co Down today.

“The public should be well aware of the advice from our public health partners and the government about social distancing and movement and, on that basis, we would encourage people not to drive to local beauty spots for their daily exercise as others may have the same idea and social distancing may not be achievable.”

Confusion

Stormont has faced criticism over a delay in publishing a definitive list of essential businesses, amid claims it has created confusion around which can and cannot remain open.

The list is expected at some point over the weekend, as are regulations that will enable police and health and safety inspectors to take specific enforcement actions over breaches of social distancing rules.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the agrifood and retail sectors were part of the “frontline response” to the crisis. “They deserve the thanks of the entire community for working around the clock to put food on our tables,” she said.

“While many in the community can work at home, they continue to clock-on at farms, factories and shops.

“Therefore these workers must be protected in the workplace, all employers have a duty to ensure that they are. Their safety is non-negotiable and each of us has a duty to protect ourselves and keep those around us safe.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the food industry was “vital”. “We want to express our support to the workforce who are out there and to ensure that they have the safety that they are looking for.”

On Friday, the North’s Minister for Finance Conor Murphy said the Stormont Executive had joined forces with the HSE to purchase in-demand equipment for healthcare workers from China.

He said it was a “significant order” that would satisfy supply needs in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week, the Republic’s Minister for Health Simon Harris said the State would be spending €225 million on new stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) this year.

Aer Lingus planes are already scheduled to fly to China to bring back a huge consignment. The first flight left Dublin on Saturday.

At Friday’s Stormont press briefing on the coronavirus crisis, Mr Murphy declined to confirm if the PPE earmarked for Northern Ireland would be on the first flight or was part of a later delivery.

He said Northern Ireland would also receive additional supplies through UK-wide procurement efforts to meet the soaring high demand for PPE.

Mr Murphy said it was important that there was an all-island approach to the issue as well.

“I can assure you it is a very significant order and it should satisfy our supply demands,” he said.

“This is a joint effort with the Dublin Government, the order has been placed, so I can’t give certainty in terms of the flights, but we obviously want to get it here as quickly as possible.”– Additional reporting: PA