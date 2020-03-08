Coronavirus: Three new cases identified in Northern Ireland

Three new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been registered bringing the total number in the North to seven.

The latest three cases are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case,the North’s Department of Health reported on Saturday night.

The North’s Public Health Agency said “staff are working quickly to identify contacts the individuals may have had, with the objective of preventing further spread of the virus”.

“Further positive tests have been expected and the advice to the public remains unchanged. Northern Ireland is still in the containment phase,” added the department.

The department said that in line “with established protocols, presumptive positive Northern Ireland test results are sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification”.