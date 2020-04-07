Coronavirus: Three more deaths reported in Northern Ireland

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland has increased by three bringing the total number of fatalities in the North to 73, the Public Health Agency (PHA) reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The PHA also reported 97 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 leaving the total number of positive cases in the North at 1,255.

So far 9,158 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Of the 72 deaths with data 38 were female and 34 were male. The median age for deaths is 81.

Of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North 408 were in the age group up to 44; 487 in the 45-69 group; and 360 in the 70 plus group.

Of confirmed cases with data 665 were female and 589 were male.

The Belfast City Council area had the most number of positive cases (396) followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh, a considerable portion of which takes in the greater Belfast area (143), and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (120).

Derry and Strabane recorded 52 confirmed cases while the lowest number of cases were in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area (32).