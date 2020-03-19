Coronavirus: Third death and 191 new cases confirmed in State

A further 191 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the State, bringing the total number to 557.

The Department of Health also announced on Thursday evening that a third person had died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The 191 cases confirmed between Wednesday and Thursday, a 34 per cent increase, come after a significant increase in the volume of testing being carried out across the State.

As the Dáil on Thursday debated emergency legislation drafted in response to the pandemic, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said leadership provided by the Oireachtas in terms of people protecting themselves would be the difference between whether Covid-19 “kills hundreds of people, thousands of people or tens of thousands of people” in Ireland.

Earlier, Northern Ireland, which has 68 confirmed cases, recorded its first death due to Covid-19. The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

The likely impact of the virus on Irish society was underlined on Thursday when Minister for Social Protection said projections that up to 400,000 people could lose their jobs as a result of the outbreak may be realised. This would represent some 17 per cent of the State’s workforce.

“It could be potentially as drastic [as those projections],” she said. “We have not overused the word unprecedented in the past few days but it has been that.”

Minister for

Oral and practical exams for Junior and Leaving Cert students have been cancelled as a result of the outbreak, but students will be awarded full marks for them, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has announced.

Mr McHugh said the decision, taken in light of the virus which has already shut schools around the country, was “the fairest response we could take in the circumstances”.

As the Dáil met to discuss emergency legislation, the Government announced that a temporary ban on evictions and rent increases for those affected by the virus would be introduced next week. This follows the announcement of mortgage breaks for homeowners and assistance for business under pressure due to the outbreak.

Earlier, in an effort to stem a major financial crisis arising from measures taken to combat the virus, the ECB announced a € 750 billion programme of bond buying after an emergency phone conference of its governing council. It is hoped the move will stop government bond interest rates rising rapidly, particularly in countries badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic such as Italy.