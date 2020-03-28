Coronavirus: The businesses allowed to stay open under new measures

A list of so-called “essential retail outlets” that will be allowed to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak has been published by the Government.

People have been told to stay at home in virtually all circumstances and all public and private gatherings have been banned for two weeks as part of the latest sweeping measures to tackle coronavirus.

Non-essential shops and services have been closed and the National Public Health Emergency Team has “recommended that all non-essential retail outlets will close to members of the public and all other retail outlets are to implement physical distancing.”

The following is a list of what are considered “essential retail outlets” that will remain open.

Essential retail outlets

1. Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores.

2. Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses.

3. Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services.

4. Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

5. Fuel stations and heating fuel providers.

6. Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding.

7. Laundries and drycleaners.

8. Banks, post offices and credit unions.

9. Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, personal protective equipment, for example).

The Government says these essential retail outlets must implement physical distancing measures and ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants is in line with public health guidelines.

People can only be let into the store in small groups and retailers must make sure the shop is not crowded.

The store also has to manage the queues inside and outside the door to ensure necessary physical distance.

The Government is encouraging all of the essential retailers to provide online services where possible to minimise footfall.

Businesses that can only offer emergency call-out or delivery services

The Government says it recognises “ that there may be emergency needs arising in a number of areas, the following retailers who can offer an emergency call-out or delivery service can continue to operate on that basis only”:

1. Opticians/optometrists.

2. Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example).

3. Hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture.

4. Retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses.

5. Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

The list of essential workers exempted from the provisions, to be published today, includes those in healthcare, social care, the public and civil service, utilities, necessary goods (food and medicine), financial services, transport and communications, it is understood. Journalists are also expected to be included.