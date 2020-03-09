Coronavirus: St Patrick’s Day parades cancelled and €3bn aid package unveiled

The Government has agreed an aid package of some €3bn to deal with the public health and economic impact of the coronavirus and it has also moved to cancel all St Patrick’s Day Parades in the State cancelled in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

People affected by coronavirus are to receive sick pay of €305 per week from their first day of illness under a new initiative announced by the Government. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the existing conditions surrounding the sick payments, such as having a specific number of contributions, would be waived.

Payments will also be available to the self-employed. The Taoiseach said emergency legislation to change the existing rules governing sick pay would be introduced in the Dail next week. This measure is estimated to cost €2.4bn.

The decisions were made following a meeting of the new Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 and followed advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It says the HSE is scaling up its actions to deal with a population impact over the coming months which will cost in the region of €435 million in 2020.

"Due to the unique nature and scale of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, in terms of size, the mass gathering of local and international travellers, and the continued progression of community transmission in some European countries, along with the emergence of a small number of cases of local transmission in Ireland, the Government has decided that St Patrick’s Day parades, including the Dublin parade, will not proceed. This is based on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team. The situation in relation to other events and mass gatherings remains under review," a statement from the Government said.



There are 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State but Minister for Health Simon Harris said the outbreak here will become “very serious”, adding there was a moderate to high risk it could follow the progression of the outbreak in other European nations.

An update on the number of new cases will be provided by the Department of Health this evening.

In Northern Ireland, two schools have been closed for a deep clean after a student tested positive for coronavirus. The health minister Robin Swann told the North's Assembly that the schools are located on the same site. Northern Ireland currently has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin draws nearly 500,000 people and it is the latest in a series of large public events to be cancelled. The celebrations were expected to generate €73 million for the economy.

The last time St Patrick’s Day parades were cancelled was due the foot and mouth restrictions in 2001.

Coronavirus outbreak: Main developments on Monday

Concerns over the impact of coronavirus on the global economy on Monday prompted some of the biggest one-day stock market falls since the 2008 crash.

US stocks plunged 7 per cent after opening on Monday, triggering a 15-minute trading halt for the first time since December 2008.

The France-Ireland Six Nations game which was scheduled to conclude the Guinness 2020 Six Nations in the Stade de France next Saturday was postponed until October.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to brief the media this afternoon after he met with political party leaders.

On Monday Ministers and health experts discussed how to deal with the impact of virus and as well as strengthening employment protection laws and supports for people who have to self-isolate.

It has also been confirmed Mr Varadkar will shorten his St Patrick’s visit to the US to attend further meetings about coronavirus.

Mr Varadkar is not attending an engagement in New York on Tuesday and instead will begin his trip in Washington on Wednesday.

‘Very serious’

On Monday, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland will become “very serious”, and there is a moderate to high risk it could follow in similar ways as experienced in other European nations.

Mr Harris said it will require a whole of government and whole of society approach to deal with the escalation in coronavirus cases.

He said the country’s health service will not be found wanting in its resources to tackle the outbreak. Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Harris urged the public not to panic.

Ireland’s match against France in the Six Nations has been postponed until October. Photograph: Reuters

“I think that’s a really important message, I know a lot of people are worried,” Mr Harris said. “Over 80 per cent of us who will get this virus will get a mild illness, but for some of us we will get very sick.

Mr Harris said the sub-committee will also make a decision on reducing the number of waiting days for social welfare payments and supports for people who have been told to self-isolate by health authorities.

Stock markets were also spooked by the stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has triggered a 30 per cent crash in oil prices.

Dublin’s Iseq index slumped as much as 6.2 per cent in early trading, bringing its decline from the first day of trading this year to 19.6 per cent.

More than 110,000 people have been infected in 105 countries and territories and 3,800 have died, mostly in mainland China, according to a Reuters tally.

Italy

Italy’s prime minister has promised “massive shock therapy” to beat the coronavirus on Monday and urged Europe to act decisively to contain the virus.

Italy on Sunday ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its northern region on Sunday covering 16 million people, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak there.

Public Health England announced the number of cases in the UK rose to 319 and the death toll reached four.

The French government announced on Sunday it was banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Germany’s health minister has recommended a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people, although it is not yet government policy, while Italy has put almost a quarter of the country in lockdown.

The FAI has also issued a handshake ban for players and officials “until futher notice” in a bid to contain the outbreak.

This follows on from a UEFA directive for their competitions.

In the United States, officials are preparing to receive thousands of people on board a cruise ship with at least 21 people on board infected by the coronavirus.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities organised flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 people on the ship come from 54 countries, including Ireland. - Additional reporting agencies