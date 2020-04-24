Coronavirus: Some nursing home supports difficult to operate, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it has been difficult to put into operation some of the supports pledged to the nursing home sector to help it deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Varadkar said the State is attempting to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on a number of fronts but some difficulties have arisen and will continue to do so.

Earlier this week, Nursing Homes Ireland said the vast bulk of private nursing homes have not received any staffing support from the Health Service Executive.

Last week, the HSE and trade unions announced an agreement which would allow existing health service personnel to volunteer to work in private nursing homes which had been affected by Covid-19. Nursing Homes Ireland said “the heralded redeployment of staff is not manifesting on the ground”.

Mr Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris defended the Government’s approach, with Mr Harris saying it is “challenging” to “get people to volunteer, and I don’t mean that in a bad way”.

The pair were speaking, along with Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and others, at a Government press conference to mark a new mental health initiative to help the public through the coronavirus crisis.

Exit plan

Mr Varadkar also said the Government hopes to be in a position to lift some of the restrictions to deal with Covid-19 when the current phase of lockdown ends on May 5th. The Taoiseach said he will announce an exit plan in advance of that date, adding that one or two Cabinet meetings may be needed next week to deal with the issue.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Harris asked the public to adhere to the current measures to ensure that the Government is in a position to lift some restrictions.

“There is a direction connection between what people do and what we do as a country in the next ten days and if it is possible to ease restrictions,” Mr Varadkar said. “I don’t want to threaten anyone. I am not trying to wave a big stick or anything.”

He added that there is concern about the “anticipatory behaviour” of people who may choose to move more freely in advance of any easing of restrictions.

On the issue of nursing homes, the Taoiseach said a “lot has been committed to the nursing home sector, not just the private nursing homes the public ones as well”.

‘Nature of the challenge’

“We appreciate the fact that it has been difficult to operationalise that. There are so many things we’re trying to do on so many different levels at the moment, I often say that we’re fighting this virus on six fronts - PPE, keeping our staff safe, testing and contact tracing so we can find the virus, the whole economic and welfare picture, the vulnerable groups which includes nursing homes but also other groups like homeless, travellers, Roma, prisoners, people in direct provision, ICU and hospital bed capacity, and then also the whole area around lockdown and social distancing.”

He said new difficulties can arise, adding: “And unfortunately it is going to continue. It’s just the nature of the challenge that we’re facing as a government.”

Mr Harris said it is “desirable” to have staff working in nursing homes who the residents are familiar with.

“Our main priority is to try and ensure very quick testing for staff in nursing homes.

“We have a challenging situation in our long term residential care settings and so quite frankly does pretty much every other country affected by this.”