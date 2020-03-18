Coronavirus: Some 24,000 people apply for health jobs to tackle outbreak

About 24,000 people have contacted the HSE in the last 24 hours regarding taking up posts in the health service to deal with the expected surge in demand for care arising from the coronavirus outbreak, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

The Government on Tuesday said it would recruit everyone available with qualifications for roles in the health service during the current crisis.

The health service is continuing to struggle following a large surge in people referred for testing for the coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

Elsewhere, a decision on whether horse-racing fixtures continue is expected from the industry body.

Main points

Varadkar says crisis may last months

Worldwide cases pass 200,000

Miriam Lord: Leo finds the right words

Global stocks tumble

Since Monday GPs have been able to refer patients with symptoms, such as a cough and fever, for testing – which has created a backlog the health service is now struggling to clear.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been told that the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD will soon be able to conduct 15,000 tests for the coronavirus every day, during a visit to the facility this morning.

“We know from South Korea which is one of the countries that has really got on top of Covid-19 that testing and social isolation of people while they’re being tested is really important,” Mr Varadkar said on his arrival.

Latest figures released on Tuesday night show there are now 292 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State, following an increase of 69 cases.

In a televised address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day, Mr Varadkar said officials predict the number of cases could rise to 15,000 by the end of the month.

Mr Varadkar said in the coming weeks the elderly and more vulnerable would be told to stay indoors in a practice called “cocooning”, where they would be supplied with essentials.

The unprecedented measures will attempt to slow the spread of the virus would likely last for months, he said.

Social distancing requirements have led to the closure of the country’s 7,000 pubs and many restaurants, leaving tens of thousands facing unemployment.

Ryanair Group Airlines announced it will cut flight schedules by more than 80 per cent from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Tuesday, March 24th. “All affected customers will receive an email to advise them of their options and we kindly ask customers not to call us as our call centres are overloaded dealing with customer queries,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, The Eurovision song contest has been cancelled. In a statment on Wednesday, EBU communications said: “We are all as heartbroken as they are that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.”

It said: “We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks.”

Racing

The board of Horse Racing Ireland will meet by phone on Wednesday to discuss what further steps the industry should take in response to the coronavirus.

Both Britain and France have suspended horse racing, while race meetings have taken place behind closed doors in Ireland since Friday.

On Thursday, the Dáil is set to consider emergency legislation to give the Government sweeping powers to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures would include powers to direct people to stay in their homes and detain those believed to have the virus who refuse to self isolate. It would also allow for events or gatherings that pose a clear risk to public health to be prohibited.

The legislation will also provide for enhanced income supports for people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or required to self-isolate.