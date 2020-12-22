Coronavirus: Sixteen fatalities in North and 439 infections

Sixteen more people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest data from the North’s Department of Health on Tuesday.

The latest deaths bring the total number of fatalities to 1,129. A further 439 people tested positive for the virus, according to the department. The North’s hospital network is operating at 100 per cent capacity on Tuesday, with six hospitals over capacity and 196 people awaiting admission, said the department.

A total of 447 people with Covid-19 are receiving hospital treatment, with 30 in intensive care.