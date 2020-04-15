Coronavirus: Six more pandemic deaths in Northern Ireland
Number of confirmed cases has risen above 2,000, Public Health Agency says
Six more people have died in Northern Ireland from coronavirus, according to figures published by the North’s Public Health Agency (PHA) on Wednesday.
The deaths bring the total number of fatalities in the North related to the pandemic to 140.
The agency also reported 121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases recorded to date to 2,088. A total of 13,672 people have been tested for the virus in the North.