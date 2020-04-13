Coronavirus: Six more deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Six more people have died in Northern Ireland from coronavirus, the Public Health Agency (PHA) reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 124.

The agency reported another 76 confirmed cases of the virus, also known as Covid-19, taking the total number cases to 1,882. More than 12,500 tests have been carried out.

More than 100-coronavirus related fines were issued in the North in three days over the Easter period, police said.

Officers broke up barbecues and a small number of large house parties, assistant chief constable Alan Todd said on Monday.

A total of 107 fines were imposed in three days over the Easter period.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020, brought into force last month, include fines of up to £5,000 for those in breach.

The regulations compel the closure of certain premises and prohibit anyone from leaving home “without a reasonable excuse”, such as shopping for food, going to work or donating blood. – Additional reporting: PA