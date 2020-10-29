Coronavirus: Six more deaths and 866 new cases

A further six people diagnosed with coronavirus have died and 866 new cases have been reported, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said on Thursday.

Thursday’s figures bring to 1,902 the number of people who have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland with a total of 60,297 cases confirmed in the State since the start of the pandemic.

Of Thursday’s cases 428 are men and 438 are women, 63 per cent are under 45 years of age, while the median age is 35 years. A total of 242 of the cases are in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath, 56 in Donegal and the remaining 304 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm on Thursday, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. There have been an additional 15 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

Meanwhile, five nursing homes are receiving “intensive” supports from the State as they are battling status “red” coronavirus outbreaks, up from just one facility in that situation two weeks ago.

A further 20 to 25 nursing homes are dealing with category “amber” outbreaks, and receiving supports from the Health Service Executive (HSE), chief executive Paul Reid told a briefing on Thursday.

The HSE categorises the level of supports needed in residential care facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks as either status red, amber or green.

“Those in the red would be under a wide range of intense supports and under very close watch,” Mr Reid said.

Dr Liam Woods, national director of acute hospitals, said the majority of residential care facilities in the country “are managing fine” during the second wave of Covid-19.

There were 958 care homes that did not currently require support, and a further 125 facilities receiving some HSE support, but who were managing outbreak themselves.

“There is a small number that are red which means we have staff in those facilities at the moment, and we’re giving them intensive support around infection prevention and control,” Dr Woods said.

There were 330 coronavirus patients in acute hospitals, and 42 in intensive care on Thursday morning, Mr Reid said.

In the fortnight up to Monday there had been 19 people admitted into intensive care. This included one person in the 0-10 age cohort, six in the 35 to 64 age group, and 12 people aged 65 and above.

Pressure on hospitals

However, the health chief cautioned that the healthcare system was still anticipating a lag between the high numbers of cases in recent weeks, and pressure on hospitals.

“We may not fully have seen the lag effect of the cases that have come forward in the last few weeks,” Mr Reid said.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, said sharp spikes in cases across Europe showed that “we are only ever two weeks away from overwhelmed healthcare systems”.

Hospitals had not yet had to rely on their “surge capacity” in intensive care, as required during the first wave of Covid-19 in the spring, he said.

There were some positive signs the impact of the nationwide lockdown, and previous restrictions, were “starting to kick in”, he said.

The incidence, which is the rate the disease spreads, was “beginning to slow” among most age groups, he said. The one cohort where the spread of the virus was increasing was among older age groups, Dr Henry said.

The high numbers of cases seen in previous weeks among younger people was now “rapidly” finding its way to more vulnerable older demographics, he said.

Dr Abigail Collins, a HSE public health consultant, reiterated that schools were not “incubators” of Covid-19.

There were 70 schools where public health teams believed the virus had been spread within the education facility. In these cases the average number of further infections was three people, Dr Collins said. Schools had a “much lower level of onwards spread,” than other congregated facilities such as nursing homes.

Dr Collins also said in a quarter of cases where a pupil or staff member had contracted the virus, public health teams had not contacted the school.

“Not everybody who is a confirmed case of Covid-19 has been within the education facility within their infectious time period, and if that’s the case then we don’t need to do a public health risk assessment,” she said.