Coronavirus: Six deaths and 411 cases reported in State

A further six coronavirus-related deaths and 411 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Republic.

Menawhile,the North’s vaccination programme has been expanded to include people aged between 45 and 49.

The online booking service for the injection opened on Wednesday, with people born between April 1st, 1971, and March 31st, 1976, invited to make an appointment at either a vaccination centre or community pharmacy.

People can also choose to wait until their GP contacts them.

The North’s Minister for Health, Robin Swann, said he urged everyone who was eligible to “get the jab as soon as possible.”

However he admitted he had “something of an interest to declare with today’s announcement as I fall into the 45-49 age group” and was “looking forward to getting my jab very shortly.”

According to the Northern Ireland Department of Health’s most recent figures, as of Wednesday 887,598 doses of vaccine have been administered, which includes 749,112 first doses.

The North reported no further deaths with Covid-19 on Wednesday, leaving the total recorded by the department at 2,115.

An additional 123 people tested positive for the virus.

As of midnight on Tuesday 118 people with coronavirus were receiving hospital treatment in the North, with 17 in intensive care.