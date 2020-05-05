Coronavirus: Seventeen further deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, according to figures published on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said that 404 people have now died in the North’s hospitals.

The figures include six deaths in the 24 hours up to 9.30am on Tuesday and 11 further fatalities which occurred previously but which were reported during this period. An additional 44 patients tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 3,836.

According to department figures the highest number of deaths have been in the Belfast area, where there have been 120 fatalities and 1,190 people have tested positive for coronavirus. The lowest numbers are in Fermanagh and Omagh, where there have been 10 deaths and 73 confirmed cases.

Figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Friday, which records deaths in all settings, including care homes and hospices, show that the number of fatalities in Northern Ireland is at least one-third higher than the figure reported daily by the department.

NISRA recorded 393 coronavirus-related deaths in the period until April 24th, as compared to 299 recorded by the department.