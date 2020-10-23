Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your locality?

The electoral area of Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus cases in the State and is more than five times the national rate, the latest data shows.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 population is a useful measure of how the virus is spreading and data has been made available by authorities showing that rate in each 166 local electoral areas.

The latest data examines the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate between October 6th and October 19th, the day the Government announced the country would move to Level 5 restrictions to combat the spread of the disease.

The electoral area of Ballyjamesduff has an incidence rate of 1488.3 cases per 100,000 population, more than five times the national incidence rate of 279.3 cases, the figures published on the Government’s data hub show. The rate in the area is now 10 times what it was when the last 14-day incidence rate data was released (September 22nd-October 5th) when the area’s rate was 147.30 per 100,000 population. A second electoral area in the county, Cavan-Belturbet now has the sixth highest rate in the State of 774.3.

The Ratoath electoral area in Co Meath has the second highest rate in the country at 1212.6 while Galway Central has the third highest rate at 981.2 per 100,000 population.

Nenagh in Co Tipperary and Lismore in Co Waterford have the lowest rates in the country, both having recorded less than five cases during the period in question.

There are now 53 local electoral areas around the country that exceed the national incidence rate of 279.3 cases per 100,000 population.

In Dublin, where the highest number of cases have been recorded daily, Ballymun-Finglas has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus at 456.3 cases per 100,000 population while Glencullen-Sandyford has the lowest rate at 76.5.

