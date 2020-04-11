Coronavirus: Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing spots closed

Dublin bathing spots Seapoint, Sandycove and the Forty Foot have been closed to the public until further notice.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said the decision was taken on Saturday following consultation with gardaí and as a result of “concerns raised with social distancing compliance”.

In a statement on its website, the council said the areas will remain closed until further notice “to best align with Covid-19 restrictions and in the interests of public health”.

Gardaí confirmed the locations had been closed.

“The decision has been made by the relevant county council and not local gardaí,” a spokesman said.

Parking restrictions were put in place by the council at Sandycove, Vico Road and the Killiney Beach and Dart station car parks earlier this week.

The move came as members of the public were urged to comply over the bank holiday weekend with restrictions on movement introduced to combat the spread of the virus. The Government on Friday said the restrictions, including that people should remain with 2km of their homes, would stay in force until at least May 5th.

Gardaí have been given new powers to instruct people to return home, if they are travelling outside of 2km of their home without a valid, essential reason, with penalties for people failing to adhere to the orders.

A Garda spokeswoman said “early next week An Garda Síochána will provide information on the number of times regulations in relation to the public health guidelines were used.”

While Garda sources on Friday reported a high level of compliance with the restrictions on movement, the PSNI said they had fined a number of people for breaching the social distancing rules in Northern Ireland.