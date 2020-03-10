Coronavirus: Ryanair to suspend flights to Italy as country goes into lockdown

Ryanair has announced the suspension of its full flight schedule to/from and within Italy, following the decision of the Italian Government to “lock down” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

From midnight on Wednesday, Ryanair will suspend all Italian domestic flights. The company will suspend all Italian international flights on midnight on Friday. The measures will be in place until April 8th.

Residents of Ireland should not travel to any part of Italy unless it is absolutely necessary due to the risk of coronavirus infection, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

The movements of Italy’s population of 60 million is being severely limited after the lockdown area was extended to the whole of Italy last night, not just the most severely affected areas of the north.

On Monday night Italy’s death toll from the virus jumped by 97 to 463.

Mr Coveney said while the Government can advise Irish citizens not to travel to Italy “we cannot control a country in lockdown” and could not stop Italian citizens from travelling to Ireland.

There are no experts on the virus as it was unknown prior to nine weeks ago, he said. “We are trying to understand more each day,” the Minister told RTÉ Radio this morning.

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 110,000, in 105 countries. There have been 3,817 deaths.

The EU’s disease prevention agency is set to tighten its advice as evidence emerged people showing no symptoms could spread the virus.

EU leaders will hold an emergency conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a response to the deadly virus.

Irish response

All St Patrick’s Day parades across the State were cancelled on Monday in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

The deserted Corso Venezia main street in downtown Milan is seen on Tuesday morning as a nationwide lockdown begins. Photograph: AFP

Mr Coveney said while Ireland remains in the containment phase, it was inevitable the country would move into the delay phase as more cases emerged.

Because there is no vaccine and no treatment the only way of limiting the spread of the virus is through good public community and health care, he said.

“We are trying to provide responses that are proportionate. We are trying to follow public health advice. We need to listen to the experts and the advice they give.”

The Government was not ruling out any course of action, he said. If the virus starts to spread in different clusters around the country, then the Government will delay the spread “as best we can. The challenge is to slow down infection, to give health authorities time to cope.”

Mr Coveney pointed out that even if only a small percentage of those infected suffer a significant health impact, the fatal percentage could mean thousands of deaths.

“This is a challenge that is unprecedented. A lot is happening, advice will be upgraded on a daily basis.”

Any decisions on public gatherings need to be made on the basis of sound evidence, he said. His own schedule for a trip to New York for St Patrick’s Day is being reviewed on a daily basis, he said.

Any measures with regard to the coronavirus are only going to work if the public co-operates. “Together we can save lives.”

Ireland’s Iseq stock market index rallied early on Tuesday, as global equity markets recovered some of the huge losses sustained in the previous session in the biggest sell-off since the 2008 financial crash.

Assessment of impact

On Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivered a bleak assessment of the potential consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

“It is possible we are facing events that are unprecedented in modern times,” Mr Varadkar said later, at a press conference unveiling a €3 billion aid package to deal with the crisis.

The virus cannot be stopped, he said, but “it can be slowed” with the right response from the health service and across society.

The Taoiseach warned more than half of the population could contract Covid-19. He referenced death rates for the virus ranging from under 1 per cent to more than 3 per cent, meaning large numbers of people could die of the disease in a worst-case scenario.

“For the vast majority of the population this will be a mild illness and may even by asymptomatic,” he said. “However, there will be a significant part of the population who will require critical care.”

On sick pay, Mr Varadkar said “conditionality will be waived” when it comes to people being off work if they have Covid-19. “The whole objective here is that people who have symptoms and are told to stay at home.”

Three newly discovered cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday evening, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the Republic to 24. The three new cases included females from the west and south of the country in close contact with cases and a female healthcare worker from the south in close contact with a patient.

The scale of the crisis is likely to add renewed impetus to the Government formation talks. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are due to resume talks on Tuesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told a meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 earlier that the outbreak was a pandemic, even if that term was not actually being used officially.

The crisis could last between 12 and 22 weeks, according to those present at a briefing for leaders of the Opposition.

Dr Holohan is said to have outlined three possible scenarios, which would see either 25 per cent, 50 per cent or 75 per cent of the population contracting the virus.

Funds available to the next government to invest in measures on climate change, health and housing will be significantly curtailed.