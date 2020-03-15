Coronavirus: Ryanair to ‘severely reduce’ Spain flights

Ryanair is to “severely reduce” flights to and from Spain, the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands from midnight tonight until midnight on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline’s move comes in response to the decision of the Spanish government to “lock down” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

“We are contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and we urge customers not to call us,” a spokesman said.

“This is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and well-being of our people and customers is our main priority. We will continue to comply fully with all WHO [World Health Organization] and EASA [European Union Aviation Safety Agency] guidelines and we will follow any travel restrictions that are imposed.”

Tweet Any Irish citizen abroad and experiencing difficulties due to canceled flights (Spain, Poland or other) can call the @dfatirl dedicated advice centre for #COVID19 relating to travel queries +353(0)16131733.

Stay safe. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 14, 2020

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have offered passengers the opportunity to change their bookings without incurring a change fee due to coronavirus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday advised against all non-essential travel to Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

This is in addition to earlier advice warning of non-essential travel to Spain, no travel to Italy and exercising caution when going to other EU countries.

Ryanair has announced it is to cancel all its scheduled services to and from Poland from midnight on Saturday until the end of March.

The move was made in response to the decision of the Polish Government to “lock down” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus